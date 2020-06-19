Ontario reports 178 new COVID-19 cases

TORONTO — Ontario is reporting 178 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 11 more deaths.

That brings the province to a total of 33,095 cases, an increase of 0.5 per cent over the previous day.

It includes 2,564 deaths and 28,250 resolved cases — 246 more than the previous day.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 dropped from 351 to 331, and while the number of people in intensive care also fell, the number of people on ventilators rose from 60 to 65.

About 60 per cent of the day's new cases come from the only three regions not yet in Stage 2 of reopening: 56 in Toronto, 33 in Peel and 17 in Windsor-Essex.

Ontario is also set to announce a plan today for reopening schools in September.

Schools across the province have been closed since March 13, when the government moved to shut down much of Ontario to address the spread of COVID-19.

The school year has continued with remote learning, and Education Minister Stephen Lecce had promised a plan for a safe September reopening by the end of this month. He is set to make the announcement today with Premier Doug Ford.

A report released this week by medical experts from Toronto's SickKids Hospital said children are not the super-spreaders of COVID-19 that experts initially believed they would be.

Guidelines on reopening provided by those experts to the province include extra hand hygiene, environmental cleaning and ventilation, and taking classes outdoors when possible — but not requiring masks for kids or discouraging close play.