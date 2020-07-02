BEHIND THE CRIMES: 10 years after toddler's murder, a family still mourns

The autopsy, conducted Jan. 6, 2010 by pathologist Michael Pollanen, resulted in troubling findings. Pollanen identified dozens of bruises, on virtually every area of Keagan’s body – his forehead, jaw and neck, his upper and lower back and buttocks, arms and legs, and perhaps most troubling, his abdomen. There were broken bones, including both bones in the little boy’s left forearm, that had been completely broken and begun to heal. Six ribs had been broken and were in various stages of healing. Curiously, the ring fingers on both of Keagan’s hands had been broken near the hand. He had several fractured vertebrae. There were signs of fresh contusions on the top of the boy’s head, indicated by pooling blood under his scalp.

An internal examination of Keagan’s abdomen revealed more shocking injuries. There was evidence of internal bleeding and Pollanen discovered three separate tears to the mesentery, an abdominal membrane; there were recent injuries, inflicted just prior to death, as well as tears that had been sustained earlier and had begun to heal. Still more tears in the mesentery had healed completely, an indication they had occurred earlier still.

Pollanen concluded the cause of death was blunt abdominal trauma in a child with head injuries and other injuries.

Durham police interviewed everyone in Keagan’s circle, and soon focused on Monckton. The 26-year-old unemployed construction worker had been alone with the child when he died and had also been looking after Keagan in the days leading up to Jan. 5, while Worrall was at work.

When Keagan’s death was announced, Monckton had fled the Oshawa hospital, eventually making his way to his family’s home in Cobourg. On Jan. 7, he consented to be interviewed by Durham police. During the interview, he denied causing Keagan’s death.

“I would never harm that child or any child,” a weeping Monckton proclaimed. “He was my son too. I loved him so much.”

The homicide detective conducting the interview wasn’t moved by Monckton’s histrionics.

“There’s no doubt in my mind you caused the injuries that killed Keagan,” said Tom Dingwall. Monckton was placed under arrest, then taken into custody and held overnight for a bail hearing the next morning.

A little over a week later, on Jan. 15, a funeral was held for Keagan Davis in Oshawa. Mourners filled the chapel and spilled into the lobby of the funeral home, where dozens of pictures of Keagan -- laughing, splashing in a lake with his mom; dressed up for Halloween; and as a newborn, cradled in his dad's arms -- were displayed.

Speakers, including Keagan’s heartbroken grandparents, and his dad, Dan Davis, gave emotional remembrances of the child who had brightened their life during his brief time with them.

"I'm going to miss my son. I'm going to think about him every day,” Dan said. "I want to say thank you to Leigh-Ann for giving me the best son ever."

As the service ended, Worrall, her arm linked with Davis’s, walked to the front door of the funeral home to watch as Keagan’s tiny coffin was loaded into a hearse. The young parents stood, tears streaming down their faces, as the little boy’s remains were carried away.

Michael Monckton’s second-degree murder trial was held at the Oshawa courthouse in the fall of 2012. Prosecutors put to the jury a case they acknowledged was wholly circumstantial, but never the less compelling; someone inflicted the ghastly array of injuries Keagan suffered, they argued, and Michael Monckton, who had been alone with the child for much of the time prior to his death, was the most obvious suspect.

During the trial the Crown made a motion to put before the jury another damning piece of evidence: Just months before being charged with Keagan’s murder, Monckton had been investigated for the abuse of another young child.

In 2009, Monckton was twice questioned by police in Port Hope as they investigated injuries sustained by the child of a woman he was dating – a circumstance starkly similar to the case involving Keagan. No charges were ever laid against Monckton in the Port Hope case.

Superior Court Justice Alexander Sosna ruled against allowing the evidence. The judge found that in addition to its potential to prejudice the jury, there was a concern that the Port Hope allegations against Monckton had not been proven, the judge reasoned.

The jury convicted Monckton of second-degree murder on Nov. 21, 2012. In February 2013, he was sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 15 years. During the sentencing process, Monckton’s defence lawyer told the judge that Monckton continued to declare his innocence.

Monckton’s appeal of his conviction and sentence was rejected by the Ontario Court of Appeal in 2017.

Speaking to a reporter on the day of the sentencing in early 2013, Dan Davis made a vow: "I'm never going to forget my son," he said as he stood in a courthouse corridor. "And I'm never going to forget who did it to him, either."

Then he said something else: “You’ve just got to keep going,” he replied when asked how he coped with the crushing grief and anger he felt. “I have to prove myself to Keagan now.”

Revisiting that moment all these years later, Davis said he hasn’t forgotten – or forsaken – what he said.

“I have to prove to him I can be a father,” he said.

Davis has his second chance in the form of Daniel, his son who is now eight. He’s not wasting any time.

“I wasn’t even sure I was ready to have another kid in my life. But God gave me another chance – he actually gave me another chance to be a father.”

Davis is savouring the moment – he proudly relates how last summer he coached young Daniel’s ball team, and celebrated a championship with him – and also marvelling at how protective he feels toward the child.

“The training wheels, taking them off? That was a four-week process,” he laughed.

Even years after Keagan’s death, it is Davis’s view that he has two sons.

“Keagan does still have a life. He does exist down here – me going on proves that. He’s just living the dream somewhere else.”

Davis said his obligation to his sons – both of them – helps him fight off the dark feelings – of anger, resentment, helplessness – that accompany the unthinkable loss he, Leigh-Ann, and all of Keagan’s loved ones suffered.

“Everybody says it’s going to get easier, and in honesty, it does. But it’s a constant battle. All of this sums up things I wouldn’t wish to happen to my worst enemy.”

Davis said his debt to young Keagan will be ongoing.

“It did change my life, his coming onto this earth. I will never forget the days I had with him.”