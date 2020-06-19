How this Durham Region paramedic ended up charged with stealing masks, gloves and disinfectant wipes

A veteran Durham Region paramedic has been charged with stealing personal protective equipment as COVID-19 was starting to surge and his fellow front-line workers began expressing fear that there was not enough gear to do their job safely.

Blaine Bates has been charged with theft under $5,000 after allegedly stealing gloves, masks, gowns and Clorox wipes from the Bowmanville paramedic station on March 19.

Bates was not on duty at the time of the alleged incident, according to Durham Paramedic Services.

When reached by phone, Bates refused to comment.

A Durham official familiar with the arrest said Bates was allegedly heard saying, “It’s time to go shopping” upon arriving at the station. A fellow paramedic allegedly photographed Bates carrying a black garbage bag full of PPE, according to the official, who was not authorized to discuss the case and asked for anonymity.

None of the allegations has been proven.

Troy Cheseboro, chief of Durham Paramedic Services, said he could not discuss details of the allegations against Bates because of the ongoing criminal and “internal” investigations.

“It’s disappointing that anyone would consider removing stuff without permission from any paramedic service, or any frontline service...during a pandemic,” Cheseboro said.

As the spread of COVID-19 worsened in the weeks following the alleged theft, the union representing the largest number of Ontario paramedics — including those in Durham — raised concerns that some services could run out of PPE.

Andrew Moore, a member of the Canadian Union of Public Employees’ Durham Paramedic Services Board, told the Star in April that there was an active worry about shortages. “The fear is there,” he had said, adding that paramedics were trying to minimize their use of the equipment whenever possible.