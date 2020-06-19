Long-term-care homes up pressure on Premier Doug Ford to help industry prepare for second wave of COVID-19

Devastated by COVID-19, nursing homes are ramping up the pressure on Premier Doug Ford to help the industry prepare for a second wave by training an “army” of infection prevention and control specialists.

The plea came Friday as the death toll in long-term-care approached 1,800, one-third of the 5,400 vulnerable residents who caught the highly contagious virus.

More masks and other personal protective equipment are needed, with a continued emphasis on testing, retrofits of older homes with four-bed rooms that made it difficult to contain the spread of COVID-19, and technology to enable more digital medical assessments for residents, said the Ontario Long-Term Care Association.

The measures are urgently needed to avoid a repeat of the “tragedy” that unfolded in the first wave, added association president Donna Duncan.

While the number of outbreaks and infections in nursing homes has declined in recent weeks, “we can’t let up the pedal with a potential second wave coming as early as this summer,” she warned.

Duncan has previously raised concerns that it was difficult for some nursing homes to get doctors in to assess residents during the height of the pandemic in April, making it important to have virtual medical care in place.

Infection prevention and control is also key, with COVID-19 making almost 2,000 employees ill and killing seven. That left a number of homes desperately short of staff — some losing 80 per cent to illness and absenteeism driven by fear.

Dire situations prompted Ford to call in Canadian Armed Forces medical teams at six hard-hit homes where care levels deteriorated to frightening levels, and to issue takeover orders for almost a dozen long-term-care facilities enabling local hospitals to manage their day-to-day operations.

Hospitals also sent teams of doctors, nurses, cleaners and other staff into other struggling nursing homes in need of assistance to stabilize care.

More integration with the broader health-care system is essential, said Duncan, whose association represents the majority of Ontario’s 626 nursing homes, including for-profit, municipal, charity, and not-for-profit operators.