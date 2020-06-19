'It was crazy, just crazy': Some Flamborough businesses reopen, demand for services spikes

The pub's patio has been reorganized and special serving and dining protocols have been put in place, including a reservation-only system.

In the kitchen and behind the bar, “we’ve had to restock the entire place,” said Dineen — a big undertaking in a few short days. “The chef has been preparing for days.”

The Coachman's staff is pumped and ready to serve customers anew.

“We’re expecting a busy day,” said Dineen in advance of the June 19 reopening.

And “a lot of familiar faces,” added Nelson.

As some residents look to treat themselves to a meal out, others are keen on getting rid of their pandemic ‘dos.

There’s been a huge demand for beauty and personal care services, such as those rendered at local salons and barber shops. Just as soon as the government announced Hamilton could enter the second phase, Brenda Russell’s phone was ringing off the hook.

The owner of Hello Gorgeous in Waterdown said she’s fielded more than 400 social media messages from clients eager to secure an appointment. The next available appointment is now five weeks out.

“It was crazy, just crazy,” said Russell.

Russell and her team spent last week cleaning and preparing for the salon’s June 19 reopening, including the implementation of sanitation stations, installation of Plexiglas and training a new staff.

“We know we’re going to be needing that extra help,” said the Hello Gorgeous owner.

Clients visiting the salon will have their temperature checked and they’ll be asked to wear a mask. For those who don’t have a mask, Hello Gorgeous will outfit them with one. Additional safety measures have also been put in place.

“We’re not doing back-to-back appointments,” explained Russell, adding there is no longer a waiting room at the salon.

Customers must bring their own entertainment, like books or magazines, as well as their own cups if they want something to drink.

Sean Murphy is a one-man show at Murphy’s Barbershop and while he’s prepared to welcome customers, he said the new regulations won’t be much of a change from his existing cleaning and sanitizing practices.

“My protocol for cleaning and keeping the shop disinfected, I’m not going to be adding much to it because I kind of have a routine that’s pretty strict to begin with,” he said.

The social aspect of the business, however, will be different. As a walk-in shop, customers would often drop in and hang out.

“It’s a social network where you meet people in the community, you hang out, you have some laughs, we solve a lot of the world problems while we’re waiting,” he said.

That, said Murphy, won’t be possible for the foreseeable future.

Also, a few services are no longer available.

“I won’t be doing any facial hair because everyone will be wearing a mask. I also won’t be doing any shaving services,” he said. “Unfortunately they’re just coming in strictly for a haircut.”

Despite this, his services are in high demand with his shop is now booking four weeks ahead. This, said Murphy, speaks to the support from his customers, which has been tremendous throughout the pandemic shutdown.

“When this thing hit, I had a number of customers e-transfer me money for future haircuts, which just blew my mind.”

The community’s thoughtfulness and generosity extends beyond fees for future services. Clients went as far as dropping off farm-fresh eggs to his home.

“I’ve never experienced anything like that before.”

Waterdown Business Improvement Area executive director Susan Pennie said the Phase 2 announcement affecting Hamilton was welcome news.

“These have been challenging times for everybody including the businesses that have been waiting for the green light to reopen,” she said. “Business owners and employees have missed seeing their customers, they’ve been anxious to get back to doing what they do best and what they love doing.”

Pennie explained local merchants have been using their time during the pandemic wisely and have been “making measured decision” based on the advice of health-care professionals and government, and guidance from their industry-specific associations.

“There’s been lots of resources out there for them and they’ve been using this time to really prepare so that they’re ready to go,” she said.

THE STORY BEHIND THE STORY: After the Ontario government announced on June 15 that Hamilton could enter the second phase of the province’s reopening effective June 19, the Review wanted to hear from local restaurateurs and personal care service providers about their plans to reopen their business and what measures they put in place to ensure the health and safety of clients and customers.