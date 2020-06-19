More resources needed: Access to Info czar

"What do we need to do to light a fire under people to make them understand this is a basic right for Canadians and members of Parliament?"

Access must be seen as a priority, Maynard said. "It has to be every public servant's commitment to Canadians."

The number of access requests has increased 225 per cent in the last six years without an accompanying rise in staff across government to process them, she said. "The resources have not followed through."

Michael Dagg, a long-time user of the law, testified about lengthy waits for answers to requests.

During an emergency like the pandemic, the need for information increases, said Sean Holman, who teaches journalism at Mount Royal University in Calgary.

The federal government has tried to provide such information, but there are many other instances where it has failed to do so, Holman said. "And because of our broken Access to Information system, there is no easy or quick means for Canadians to challenge these refusals and obtain records or data the government won't voluntarily disclose."

The government is inviting Canadians to say what they think of the access law, but it could be weeks before people know exactly how they can provide feedback.

Treasury Board President Jean-Yves Duclos announced a review of the act late Thursday, as the federal government had pledged to do.

Last year it introduced a requirement for regular access-to-information reviews every five years, with the first one to start by June 21 of this year.

In a statement, the government said it would take advantage of new digital approaches to engage with Canadians.

"More details about engagement opportunities will be shared in the coming weeks."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2020.

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press