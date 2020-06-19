Small business seek changes to COVID relief

TORONTO — The Canadian Federation of Independent Business is calling on Finance Minister Bill Morneau to make a number of changes to relief programs rolled out by the federal government.

The organization representing 110,000 small and medium sized businesses in Canada wants tenants to be able to apply directly for the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance program and receive their cut without having to rely on their landlord to apply.

The CECRA currently requires property owners to agree to a 25 per cent reduction in rental income when they apply for rent support on behalf of their tenants.

It also argues that those who qualify for the program in April and May should automatically qualify for June and that the program be immediately extended through September.