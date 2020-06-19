Doug Ford rejects proposal to cut holidays for retail workers

Premier Doug Ford is scuttling a proposal that would have reduced the number of holidays for retail workers.

The Star reported Thursday that the Progressive Conservative government was considering a plan to change the Retail Business Holidays Act to reduce the number of mandatory statutory holidays for retailers to three from nine, in order to help businesses cope with fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

But three senior Tory officials, speaking on background in order to discuss internal deliberations, insist that was not in the cards.

“This was a proposal (to Government and Consumer Services Minister Lisa Thompson) from a stakeholder and that’s all it was, a proposal,” one official said Friday.

“It never got to cabinet and has not been discussed at any high level,” the insider said.

Another top Tory stressed “this is not something we are moving forward with.”

A third person with knowledge of the issue noted there is already a provision in the provincial law for municipalities that allows them to pass bylaws exempting themselves from the act.

Indeed, the city of Toronto is already exempt from the act and has its own regulations dealing with retail openings on holidays.

Jerry Dias — the president of Unifor, Canada’s largest private sector union, which also represents workers at the Toronto Star — said Thompson’s officials told labour leaders about the plan during a “technical briefing” on Wednesday.

“We are pleased that the Ford government has changed its mind on this issue,” Dias said Friday.