'It's been a nice ride': Waterdown optometrist eyes retirement

After 40 years of practice, Waterdown Optometric Clinic’s Dr. Derrick Thornborrow is ready to retire.

“I’ve made such a connection with so many people in 40 years, it’s just unbelievable,” said Thornborrow.

The doctor of optometry had previously planned to ease into retirement about a year ago, when he thought he would work part time for a period of time. The plan didn’t materialize and then COVID-19 hit.

The Dundas Street East practice is now seeing patients, however, fewer due to pandemic restrictions. In keeping with physical distancing guidelines, the number of staff is also limited. If Thornborrow was in the office, only two doctors could be there at any given time, prompting him to move away from the phoropter.

“It didn’t make any sense” to stay, he said. “There’s people that are younger than me that want to work more than I do right now so I’m taking one for the team.”

His patients, he assured, will be well cared for by Drs. Gabrielle Gilbert and Juliusz Gorecki at the clinic, which recently celebrated its 40th anniversary last month.

It was 1979 when a young Thornborrow “took a chance” and signed a lease to rent office space to operate his clinic. The municipal leaders at the time were “really, really helpful,” he said, adding, “They had all these visions of what Waterdown was going to be like in the next 20 years. It blew my mind because (of) all the development.”

Before even receiving his diploma, Thornborrow secured space and just as soon as he graduated started his business — the first full-time optometry clinic in Waterdown, said Thornborrow.

The practice “just grew and grew and grew and grew as the community grew and grew and grew,” he said, adding the community has been so supportive over the decades.

Thornborrow also gave back to the community. Over the years, he served as the president of the Flamborough Kin Club, president of Rotary Club Flamborough AM and chair of the Waterdown Business Improvement Area Board of Directors.