'We're disappointed': Dr. John Seaton closes doors for final time

After 50 years, Dr. John Seaton Elementary School — most recently christened the Rockton Elementary School Seaton Campus — closed its doors for the final time this week.

The Sheffield school, which opened in 1969, was named after a prominent physician who served the community from 1920 to 1959. The school will be replaced by the new Rockton Elementary School, which is being built at the Beverly Community Centre.

Seaton campus principal Paul Clemens said while the school community was looking forward to celebrating the 50th anniversary prior to the closure, COVID-19 scuttled any plans. The final day for students to collect their belongings from the school was June 18.

“We’re disappointed we couldn’t see it go out in the style it deserved,” he said. "We were looking forward to a big celebration."

Retired longtime Seaton teacher Ted Wilson, who taught at the school from 1969 to 1998 and was involved in planning the cancelled anniversary celebration, said he has a lot of memories at the school.

“It brought the community of Beverly Township together,” he said of the school, adding prior to its construction the various communities had a level of competition between them.

Meanwhile, Grade 8 teacher Sherri Burgess-Hertner said Seaton has always had a family feel.

“It’s nice to be able to bring that family feel to the new building,” she said.

The new Rockton Elementary School was 85 per cent complete as of the end of May, Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board communications manager Shawn McKillop said in an email.

“We’re looking at completion for the beginning of August with exterior (work) continuing to the end of August,” he said. “School opening is planned for September 2020.”