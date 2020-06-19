'Couldn’t really believe it': A message in a bottle — in a Waterdown attic

When Drake Forth placed his message in a bottle in the attic of his Waterdown home in 2002, he didn’t think he’d ever see it again.

But last week the bottle was recovered from the attic of Jennifer Gambacort’s Thornlodge Drive home. She then posted the letter inside on Facebook, asking the community if they knew a Drake who lived in the neighbourhood at that time.

The community tracked down Forth, now 25 and living in Fergus. He and his family lived in the Waterdown home for the first seven years of his life.

Forth, who put the bottle in the attic on July 24, 2002 — just before his family moved — said he and his dad TJ were packing and thought it would be a good idea to place a time capsule in the attic.

“Even if nobody finds it but my own kids 20 years from now, it will just be a funny thing up in the attic to remember these crazy times that we’re living in.” — Jennifer Gambacort

“The weird thing is, I had actually thought about it a month before it went out on Facebook,” he said. “I thought to myself, ‘There’s no way that I’ll actually see that again.’

“Sure enough, it comes up on Facebook.”

Forth said he was in shock when he found out.

“I couldn’t really believe it to be honest,” he said. “It’s hard to describe.”

Gambacort said while the family had noticed the bottle in the attic three years ago — but it was out of reach. When they had a contractor in their attic last week, they mentioned the bottle and had him remove it.

“When he pulled it down it had the little letter in it — it was kind of neat,” she said. “It’s fun.”