Do children spread COVID-19? A critical question Hamilton researchers aim to answer

The COVID study will focus on 15 Hutterite colonies in Alberta and five in Saskatchewan with the help of the University of Calgary and the University of Saskatchewan.

“It’s very difficult to do this in large communities like cities and towns of tens or hundreds of thousands of people,” he said. “The Hutterites live in colonies of 90 to 120 people on average ... They’re not totally isolated. They’re in close enough contact with cities and towns that they get outbreaks of respiratory viruses.”

Unlike the influenza studies, there isn’t a vaccine to give the children. Instead the natural immunity provided to those who’ve had the virus will be examined.

“If you have large proportions of children in certain colonies who have been infected, how does that protect the whole community,” he says. “That could give us insight into strategies on vaccination with a COVID vaccine.”

The study will also examine how the virus is spread from children to adults, the role of asymptomatic transmission, how long children are contagious compared to adults and the immunity provided to those infected.

“There are a lot of children in Hutterite colonies so we’ll be able to study this in a lot of detail,” said Loeb.

The researchers will even be able to look at the role of lockdowns and physical distancing in slowing the spread.

“Some colonies are opening up before others,” said Loeb. “There is an ability for us to look at the effects of social distancing to the extent that it is practised in some colonies and not practised in others.”

Lastly, the 12-month study will see how influenza and COVID-19 interact during flu season.

“We’ve been doing this so long that we’ll be able to roll this out very rapidly,” Loeb said about his work with the colonies for more than 15 years now. “We have been doing this for so many years we have a blueprint on how to do it.”