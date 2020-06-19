Two former Barton jail guards charged with distributing drugs

Two former Hamilton-Wentworth Detention Centre correctional officers are charged with distributing cannabis and other contraband to inmates within the Barton Street East jail.
The charges come after a six-month joint investigation between the detention centre and Hamilton police intelligence unit.
A 30-year-old man from Kitchener and a 39-year-old man from Delhi are each charged with breach of trust by a public officer and distribute illicit cannabis. Neither man works at the jail anymore.
Hamilton police allege both men were operating separately from the other distributing drugs, tobacco and smoking paraphernalia within the jail, said Const. Lorraine Edwards.
“There was no cash exchanged inside the jail,” she said.
Police allege the drugs were supplied by an outside source and the former correctional officers then acted as the distributors, moving the drugs within the jail to inmates.
It’s unclear how the accused were allegedly being compensated.
The investigation group was formed a result of an inquest into overdose deaths at the facility. A jury made 62 recommendations after examining eight overdose deaths at the jail between 2012 and 2016.
During the inquest and interviews with inmates and their families before and since, many have alleged that one of the ways drugs get into the jail is through correctional officers.
Chris Jackel, chair of the correction division of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU), said he believes the men resigned within the last several months.
“Unfortunately this does happen periodically,” he said about correctional staff being accused of bringing in or distributing drugs.
“To the best of our knowledge it is quite rare.”
The union “certainly doesn’t support that type of behaviour,” he said, adding that it’s dangerous for both staff and inmates.
Introducing contraband into the jail “creates so many problems,” Jackel said, including in some cases risks of overdose and power struggles between inmates.
A spokesperson for the Ministry of the Solicitor General, which oversees the jail, said it would be inappropriate to comment on the investigation or HR matters.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hamilton police intelligence unit at 905-546-3844.
To remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or crimestoppershamilton.com.
