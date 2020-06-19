Two former Barton jail guards charged with distributing drugs

Two former Hamilton-Wentworth Detention Centre correctional officers are charged with distributing cannabis and other contraband to inmates within the Barton Street East jail.

The charges come after a six-month joint investigation between the detention centre and Hamilton police intelligence unit.

A 30-year-old man from Kitchener and a 39-year-old man from Delhi are each charged with breach of trust by a public officer and distribute illicit cannabis. Neither man works at the jail anymore.

Hamilton police allege both men were operating separately from the other distributing drugs, tobacco and smoking paraphernalia within the jail, said Const. Lorraine Edwards.