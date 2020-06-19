Hamilton doctors aim to test migrant farm workers for virus

Evidence from the United States, and closer to home in Toronto, has shown coronavirus has hit certain racialized groups, including Black and Latino people, much harder.

Dr. Elizabeth Richardson told The Spectator the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care had told the city it planned to develop a uniform approach to COVID-19 socioeconomic and race data for all health units.

Not wanting to start one method and then switch gears to another, public health opted to wait for the province’s guidance. “If you end up collecting data two different ways ... which way do you analyze it?”

But when that provincial direction didn’t materialize, local health officials decided to embark on their own program, nonetheless, Richardson said.

Middlesex-London Health Unit began gathering information about race, family income, occupation, Indigenous identity and “homeless/underhoused” status in April.

A report with early figures shows, as of June 10, race was noted in 87 per cent of confirmed cases, with 1.6 per cent not responding. Of those who offered information, 27 per cent identified as a visible minority, an Employment Equity Act definition that doesn’t include Indigenous people.

Visible minorities represented 17 per cent of Middlesex-London’s total population in 2016.

In 27.5 per cent of cases, respondents said they have a household income of less than $60,000, 31 per cent more than $60,000, 30 per cent didn’t know, and 11.5 per cent didn’t answer. As of 2015, the median income before tax was $64,797.

“In the context of COVID-19, the collection and analysis of this information will help (the health unit) identify where inequities exist,” Dr. Christopher Mackie, Middlesex-London’s medical officer of health, writes in the June 18 report.

On Monday, the province announced a proposed regulatory change to mandate the standardized reporting of race, income, language and household size from coronavirus cases. The ministry noted people can decline to answer and assured privacy would be protected.