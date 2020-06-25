'Recreating the atmosphere': Enjoy Waterdown Oh Canada Ribfest from home June 27-28

Although COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of the 2020 Waterdown Oh Canada Ribfest in Memorial Park, organizers have come up with a plan to have the community enjoy the familiar trappings of ribfest this weekend — from their own backyard.

The annual event, which is co-hosted by the Rotary Club of Waterdown and the Flamborough A.M. Rotary Club, has partnered with eight local restaurants to offer Ribfest specials on June 27-28 — and will be broadcasting a special concert of favourite acts from the event.

Organizer and Rotarian Brenda Jefferies said the restaurants will offer Ribfest-type foods to be ordered and enjoyed at home.

“We’re really excited about the food,” she said. ‘We had a great response from the restaurants and they’re all doing something really cool for Ribfest.”

She said they wanted the offerings to focus on summer festival type foods — which, of course, includes ribs — and feature a variety of different foods.

The concert — which will be known as the Virtual Ribfest Stage — will be livestreamed by 6-9 p.m. on June 27 on the Oh Canada Ribfest Facebook page. Organizer Garry Flood said the concert was made possible by sponsorship by Brown Lawyers and Brown Financial Security and will feature 10 performers.

“I don’t want to say bands because with social distancing, some bands weren’t able to come together — so there will be performers from bands,” he said. “Like a lead singer and a guitarist — or something like that.”

Flood said each performer will have roughly 15 minutes of airtime.

“Save one, they’re all performers who have been at Ribfest in the past,” he said. “The one that isn’t, was signed up to do Ribfest this year.

“It will be names and artists that they’ll recognize if they’ve been to Ribfest.”