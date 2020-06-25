'Recreating the atmosphere': Enjoy Waterdown Oh Canada Ribfest from home June 27-28

Although COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of the 2020 Waterdown Oh Canada Ribfest in Memorial Park, organizers have come up with a plan to have the community enjoy the familiar trappings of ribfest this weekend — from their own backyard.
The annual event, which is co-hosted by the Rotary Club of Waterdown and the Flamborough A.M. Rotary Club, has partnered with eight local restaurants to offer Ribfest specials on June 27-28 — and will be broadcasting a special concert of favourite acts from the event.
Organizer and Rotarian Brenda Jefferies said the restaurants will offer Ribfest-type foods to be ordered and enjoyed at home.
“We’re really excited about the food,” she said. ‘We had a great response from the restaurants and they’re all doing something really cool for Ribfest.”
She said they wanted the offerings to focus on summer festival type foods — which, of course, includes ribs — and feature a variety of different foods.
The concert — which will be known as the Virtual Ribfest Stage — will be livestreamed by 6-9 p.m. on June 27 on the Oh Canada Ribfest Facebook page. Organizer Garry Flood said the concert was made possible by sponsorship by Brown Lawyers and Brown Financial Security and will feature 10 performers.
“I don’t want to say bands because with social distancing, some bands weren’t able to come together — so there will be performers from bands,” he said. “Like a lead singer and a guitarist — or something like that.”
Flood said each performer will have roughly 15 minutes of airtime.
“Save one, they’re all performers who have been at Ribfest in the past,” he said. “The one that isn’t, was signed up to do Ribfest this year.
“It will be names and artists that they’ll recognize if they’ve been to Ribfest.”
Flood added the concert will also be available on the Ribfest Facebook page after the livestream on June 28.
Ribfest is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the two Rotary clubs and Rotarian and organizer Sue Collins while the concert is streaming for free, they are inviting donations through the Oh Canada Ribfest website.
She added the virtual event is an attempt to recreate the atmosphere of Ribfest.
“We can’t be in the park together, so we’re looking at recreating the atmosphere,” Collins said. “So people can watch the bands they used to watch, they can buy summer festival food from the restaurants in town and they can Zoom with the people they’d normally go to Ribfest with.”
For more information about the Virtual Waterdown Oh Canada Ribfest visit www.ohcanadaribfest.ca. To watch the concert livestream, visit the Oh Canada Ribfest Facebook page at www.facebook.com/OCanadaRibfest/.
Although COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of the 2020 Waterdown Oh Canada Ribfest in Memorial Park, organizers have come up with a plan to have the community enjoy the familiar trappings of ribfest this weekend — from their own backyard.
The annual event, which is co-hosted by the Rotary Club of Waterdown and the Flamborough A.M. Rotary Club, has partnered with eight local restaurants to offer Ribfest specials on June 27-28 — and will be broadcasting a special concert of favourite acts from the event.
Organizer and Rotarian Brenda Jefferies said the restaurants will offer Ribfest-type foods to be ordered and enjoyed at home.
“We’re really excited about the food,” she said. ‘We had a great response from the restaurants and they’re all doing something really cool for Ribfest.”
She said they wanted the offerings to focus on summer festival type foods — which, of course, includes ribs — and feature a variety of different foods.
The concert — which will be known as the Virtual Ribfest Stage — will be livestreamed by 6-9 p.m. on June 27 on the Oh Canada Ribfest Facebook page. Organizer Garry Flood said the concert was made possible by sponsorship by Brown Lawyers and Brown Financial Security and will feature 10 performers.
“I don’t want to say bands because with social distancing, some bands weren’t able to come together — so there will be performers from bands,” he said. “Like a lead singer and a guitarist — or something like that.”
Flood said each performer will have roughly 15 minutes of airtime.
“Save one, they’re all performers who have been at Ribfest in the past,” he said. “The one that isn’t, was signed up to do Ribfest this year.
“It will be names and artists that they’ll recognize if they’ve been to Ribfest.”
Flood added the concert will also be available on the Ribfest Facebook page after the livestream on June 28.
Ribfest is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the two Rotary clubs and Rotarian and organizer Sue Collins while the concert is streaming for free, they are inviting donations through the Oh Canada Ribfest website.
She added the virtual event is an attempt to recreate the atmosphere of Ribfest.
“We can’t be in the park together, so we’re looking at recreating the atmosphere,” Collins said. “So people can watch the bands they used to watch, they can buy summer festival food from the restaurants in town and they can Zoom with the people they’d normally go to Ribfest with.”
For more information about the Virtual Waterdown Oh Canada Ribfest visit www.ohcanadaribfest.ca. To watch the concert livestream, visit the Oh Canada Ribfest Facebook page at www.facebook.com/OCanadaRibfest/.
Although COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of the 2020 Waterdown Oh Canada Ribfest in Memorial Park, organizers have come up with a plan to have the community enjoy the familiar trappings of ribfest this weekend — from their own backyard.
The annual event, which is co-hosted by the Rotary Club of Waterdown and the Flamborough A.M. Rotary Club, has partnered with eight local restaurants to offer Ribfest specials on June 27-28 — and will be broadcasting a special concert of favourite acts from the event.
Organizer and Rotarian Brenda Jefferies said the restaurants will offer Ribfest-type foods to be ordered and enjoyed at home.
“We’re really excited about the food,” she said. ‘We had a great response from the restaurants and they’re all doing something really cool for Ribfest.”
She said they wanted the offerings to focus on summer festival type foods — which, of course, includes ribs — and feature a variety of different foods.
The concert — which will be known as the Virtual Ribfest Stage — will be livestreamed by 6-9 p.m. on June 27 on the Oh Canada Ribfest Facebook page. Organizer Garry Flood said the concert was made possible by sponsorship by Brown Lawyers and Brown Financial Security and will feature 10 performers.
“I don’t want to say bands because with social distancing, some bands weren’t able to come together — so there will be performers from bands,” he said. “Like a lead singer and a guitarist — or something like that.”
Flood said each performer will have roughly 15 minutes of airtime.
“Save one, they’re all performers who have been at Ribfest in the past,” he said. “The one that isn’t, was signed up to do Ribfest this year.
“It will be names and artists that they’ll recognize if they’ve been to Ribfest.”
Flood added the concert will also be available on the Ribfest Facebook page after the livestream on June 28.
Ribfest is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the two Rotary clubs and Rotarian and organizer Sue Collins while the concert is streaming for free, they are inviting donations through the Oh Canada Ribfest website.
She added the virtual event is an attempt to recreate the atmosphere of Ribfest.
“We can’t be in the park together, so we’re looking at recreating the atmosphere,” Collins said. “So people can watch the bands they used to watch, they can buy summer festival food from the restaurants in town and they can Zoom with the people they’d normally go to Ribfest with.”
For more information about the Virtual Waterdown Oh Canada Ribfest visit www.ohcanadaribfest.ca. To watch the concert livestream, visit the Oh Canada Ribfest Facebook page at www.facebook.com/OCanadaRibfest/.