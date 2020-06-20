Ontario: 33,301 confirmed (including 2,595 deaths, 28,468 resolved)

Alberta: 7,625 confirmed (including 152 deaths, 6,961 resolved)

British Columbia: 2,790 confirmed (including 168 deaths, 2,444 resolved)

Nova Scotia: 1,061 confirmed (including 62 deaths, 998 resolved)

Saskatchewan: 716 confirmed (including 13 deaths, 636 resolved)

Manitoba: 298 confirmed (including seven deaths, 293 resolved), 11 presumptive

Newfoundland and Labrador: 261 confirmed (including three deaths, 258 resolved)

New Brunswick: 164 confirmed (including two deaths, 135 resolved)

Prince Edward Island: 27 confirmed (including 27 resolved)

Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed (including 13 resolved)

Yukon: 11 confirmed (including 11 resolved)

Northwest Territories: Five confirmed (including 5 resolved)

Nunavut: No confirmed cases

Total: 100,833 (11 presumptive, 100,822 confirmed including 8,377 deaths, 63,221 resolved)

9:19 a.m.: Zimbabwe’s health minister on Saturday was charged with criminal abuse of duty as a public officer, accused of illegally awarding a multimillion-dollar contract for COVID-19 testing kits, drugs and personal protective equipment to a shadowy company.

The country’s anti-corruption agency arrested Obadiah Moyo on Friday as the scandal roiled the country and played out on social media, where some local journalists exposed how Moyo allegedly chose the company to sell medical supplies to the government at inflated prices that included face masks for $28 each. The government cancelled the contracts following public uproar.

7:49 a.m.: The Cruise Lines International Association announced Friday that ships will not be sailing from U.S. ports throughout the summer, extending a pause put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The current no-sail order issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on March 14 is set to expire July 24. The association says cruise lines have decided to voluntarily prolong this pause until Sept. 15 because they need time “to resolve barriers” with U.S. authorities to restart sailing.

7:47 a.m.: The U.S. State Department says COVID-19 infections have been reported at its embassy in the Afghan capital and the staff who are affected include diplomats, contractors and locally employed staff.

The State Department did not say how many were affected. An official at the embassy in Kabul, who could not be identified because of not being authorized to talk to the media, said as many as 20 people were infected, the majority of whom are Nepalese Gurkhas, who provide embassy security.

7:45 a.m.: China’s capital recorded a further drop in coronavirus cases amid tightened containment measures, while Brazil surpassed 1 million confirmed infections, second only to the United States.

Europe, in contrast, continues to emerge warily from lockdown, with hard-hit Britain considering easing social distancing rules to make it easier for restaurants, pubs and schools to reopen.

Officials reported 22 new cases in Beijing on Saturday, along with five others elsewhere in China. There were no new deaths and 308 people remained hospitalized for treatment.

South Korea recorded 67 new cases, the largest 24-hour increase in about three weeks. Most of them come from the densely populated Seoul area, where about half of the country’s 51 million people reside. Many cases have been linked to exposure in nightlife outlets.

The head of the World Health Organization said Friday that the pandemic is “accelerating” and that more than 150,000 cases were reported the day before — the highest single-day number so far.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva that nearly half of the newly reported cases were from the Americas, with significant numbers from South Asia and the Middle East.

7:37 a.m.: Pope Francis welcomed doctors and nurses from the coronavirus-ravaged region of Lombardy to the Vatican on Saturday to thank them for their selfless work and “heroic” sacrifice.

Francis dedicated one of his first post-lockdown audiences to Italy’s front-line medical and civil protection personnel, telling the delegation that their example of professional competence and compassion would help Italy forge a new future of hope and solidarity.

The northern region of Lombardy, Italy’s financial and industrial capital, was the hardest-hit region in the one-time European epicentre of the pandemic. Lombardy has counted more than 92,000 of Italy’s 232,000 official infections and half of the country’s 34,500 dead.

7:30 a.m.: Federal Conservatives have crusaded for a return to parliamentary business as usual but they’re opposed to the one thing Liberals and New Democrats insist is necessary to do that in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic: electronic voting.

Conservative House leader Candice Bergen says her party is suspicious of anything promoted by the Liberals that would keep most MPs out of the House of Commons and, in her view, help the government avoid accountability.

Besides, she says there are other options that would allow all 338 MPs to vote in person in the chamber while maintaining physical distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a letter to Commons Speaker Anthony Rota earlier this month, Bergen suggested six different options, including having MPs line up in “yea” and “nay” queues in the courtyard space surrounding the chamber from where they could individually enter the Commons to have their votes recorded.

Friday 5 p.m.: After three consecutive days with fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases, Ontario’s regional health units reported a slight increase in the number Friday, according to the Star’s latest count.

The health units reported a total of 35,008 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 2,613 deaths, a rise of 206 new cases in 24 hours.

Despite the slight province-wide increase in the daily report, Toronto reported another day of falling cases, down again to just 54, the lowest total in a string of falling daily reports this month.

The city’s seven-day average for new cases, 81 per day, is now lower than at any time since April 4.

The city accounted for seven of the nine new fatal cases reported in the province Friday.

The province-wide rate of new deaths has been falling steadily since hitting a peak of 90 in a single day, in early May.

Earlier Friday, the province reported that 331 patients are now hospitalized with COVID-19, including 82 in intensive care, of whom 62 are on a ventilator. All three totals are now near the lowest the province has reported in data that goes back to early April.

The province says its data is accurate to 4 p.m. the previous day. It cautions its latest count of total deaths, 2,564, may be incomplete or out of date due to delays in the reporting system. In the event of a discrepancy, “data reported by (the health units) should be considered the most up to date.”

The Star’s count includes some patients reported as “probable” COVID-19 cases. This means they have symptoms and contacts or travel history that indicate they very likely have the disease, but have not yet received a positive lab test.