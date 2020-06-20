Andrea Horwath slams province, says Hamilton COVID death ‘could have been prevented’

“Our government has taken decisive action to safeguard seniors from this global pandemic, including those requiring care in their homes,” she added.

Horwath also slammed the province for allowing for-profit entities to continue to dominate the seniors’ care sector.

Sharleen Stewart, president of SEIU Healthcare, a union representing 60,000 Canadian front-line workers, also pointed to for-profit care providers as problematic for workers and clients alike. Too often, decisions are made with profit — not health or safety — in mind, she said.

“Why, why, why aren’t these corporations and the government doing the right thing?” Stewart said. “It’s all about the mighty dollar.”

Agency workers are more susceptible to contracting — or spreading — COVID due to the precarious nature of their work, Stewart said. Without sick pay, many may feel financial pressure to work even if they’re not feeling well. And those forced to work multiple jobs in multiple settings may be inadvertently putting clients at risk, she said.

“If those working are working in a nursing home in the morning and servicing four or five clients in the afternoon, well, there you go,” Stewart said. “The potential to spread the infection is just escalated because people are moving around.”

Concepts of Care, the subcontractor which provided the PSW to CBI Home Health, which was contracted by the LHIN to arrange care for the Caruso family, has not responded to requests for comment. CBI has said they were “incredibly saddened,” to hear of Michela Caruso’s death and that it has “repeatedly reinforced” strict policies on self-screening and self-isolation with its subcontractors.

In Hamilton, nearly one-third of all health-care workers who tested positive for COVID are PSWs.