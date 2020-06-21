Three dead in accident on Nicolet River

NICOLET, Que. — Three people were killed, including a four-year-old boy, in a collision between two personal watercraft Saturday afternoon on the Nicolet River.

The three victims were all aboard the same craft — a 34-year-old man, a 32-year-old woman and the young boy.

All three were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Quebec provincial police spokeswoman Valerie Beauchamp said two people were aboard the other craft, including a man in his 30s who suffered serious, non life-threatening injuries.