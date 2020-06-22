Hamilton councillors not keen on $8M loan for group’s rec centre project

Councillors will wait to hear from the bidders of the 2026 Commonwealth Games next month before deciding whether to support a community group’s pitch to build an indoor multi-sport facility.

The Hamilton Collaborative Partnership Group hopes to land financial support from the federal and provincial governments — including an $8-million city loan — to build the estimated $60-million project.

But councillors at Friday’s emergency and community services meeting warned massive COVID-19 costs could make that loan a non-starter.

Coun. Tom Jackson praised the non-profit’s initiative but said the pandemic has thrown the city a “massive curve ball.”