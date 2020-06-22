Hamilton group to highlight 21 ‘calls for justice’ for Indigenous women in 21 days

Just over a year after the final report from a national inquiry into murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls was released, a Hamilton organization is revisiting the “calls for justice” that came out of it.

The Sisters in Spirit Committee of Hamilton and Legal Aid Ontario’s Aboriginal Justice Strategy have partnered to launch 21 days of calls for justice starting on June 21.

“We, as Indigenous women, have been screaming for these calls for justice,” said Beverly Jacobs, who was recently appointed as the dean of the University of Windsor faculty of law, in a live YouTube video Sunday. “They’ve been in existence for a really long time.”

Sisters in Spirit, which strives to educate the public on injustices against Indigenous women, will release a new set of calls for justice from the 231 outlined in the MMIWG report on its Facebook page daily.

The campaign comes after Crown-Indigenous relations minister Carolyn Bennett announced the government would not be able to deliver a plan to address violence against Indigenous women, girls and LGBTQ people as promised in June due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s just an excuse, in my opinion,” said Jacobs, who lives at Six Nations of the Grand River. “The call for a national action plan isn’t a new one.”

A spokesperson for the organization said they hope the campaign gets the government’s attention.

“This cannot be on the back-burner,” said Sheri Gilmour, an Indigenous trauma informed worker at the Ontario Native Women’s Association, who sits on the committee. “We all understand there's so much chaos going on in the world right now — the pandemic and the riots — but they've had over a year now.”

Gilmour said they also hope the campaign encourages all Canadians to listen, learn and take action.

“People can implement (the calls) in their everyday life. People can educate other people,” she said. “We all have responsibility in recognizing it and erasing the stigma.”