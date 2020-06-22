Hamilton public board ends controversial cops-in-schools program

The board had previously voted to review the program, but decided Monday to “terminate” and review issues with the 25-year partnership with an eye to developing unspecified alternatives.

The end of the “proactive” program does not mean police will stop going into schools for “legislatively mandated” functions like training for emergencies, noted Sharon Stephanian, superintendent of equity and well-being.

But the vote means “proactive policing” efforts inside schools, including presentations on drugs and sexting, ceremonial activities and outreach and mediation efforts will stop — at least for now.

Some board members expressed hope a “different partnership” with police could be explored in future, while others opposed the termination.

But trustee Cam Galindo — who earned a cheer by voting to end the program by phone while standing at the downtown protest — said the school board has more than two decades to fix the program. “Enough is enough,” he said.

