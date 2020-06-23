Fauci thinks vaccine will be available by end of year or early 2021; Ontario reports first death of child who had COVID-19

Pallister also revealed more details about the province’s plan to reopen schools on Sept. 8 while adding extra instruction time to make up for lost classes this spring.

The premier says the aim is to reduce the number of days teachers spend on professional development, replacing them with regular classroom days.

1:15 p.m.: The AGO has announced that it will be reopening its doors to members and annual pass holders on July 2, which the general public will have to wait until July 23.

Capacity will be limited and guests will have to purchase timed-entry tickets, which will go on sale for members on Thursday and for pass holders on Friday.

The gallery is also limiting opening hours to Thursday through Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and has increased its cleaning schedule.

12:52 p.m.: Public health officials in New Brunswick are reporting one new case of COVID-19 today.

The new case involves a person in their 50s in the Moncton area, and the case is travel-related.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell says the person was self-isolating at the time of diagnosis and there were no close contacts.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 165 and 143 people have recovered.

There have been two deaths, and the number of active cases is 20.

Two patients are hospitalized with one in an intensive care unit.

12:27 p.m.: The federal Liberals say the government will go back to using competitive bid processes to get protective equipment needed across the country due to COVID-19.

Procurement Minister Anita Anand says the process usually used to award contracts will only apply in situations where there is enough time to run a competition.

The government is spending billions of dollars to acquire everything from ventilators to masks, though a full accounting is not expected for months.

Many contracts have been signed using national security exemptions to quickly snap up gear in high demand globally.

Speaking at a midday press conference, Anand says nine more cargo planes carrying supplies such as gloves, gowns and masks arrived in the last week.

She says another shipment of hand sanitizer, the country’s 13th, arrived at the Port of Vancouver in recent days.

12:25 p.m.: Prince Edward Island is set to enter the next phase of relaxed COVID-19 restrictions.

P.E.I.’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, said today Phase 4 of the province’s reopening plan goes into effect Friday.

That means indoor and outdoor gatherings of up to 50 people will be allowed for such things as weddings, funerals and graduations.

Phase 4 also includes the reopening of more companies that provide personal services including facials, nose piercings and teeth whitening.

Morrison also addressed the concept of the Atlantic bubble, whereby travel would be permitted throughout the four Atlantic provinces, an idea the region’s leaders have been discussing in recent weeks.

She says screening will still be done at border points to ensure that anyone from outside the region is instructed to self-isolate for 14 days.

12:20 p.m.: Quebec is reporting seven new deaths attributed to COVID-19, for a total of 5,424.

Authorities say five of the new deaths occurred in the past 24 hours while two occurred before June 15.

The province is also reporting 49 new cases of the novel coronavirus, for a total of 54,884.

Hospitalizations continue to drop, with 515 patients in hospital being treated for COVID-19, a reduction of five.

There are 56 people in intensive care, a drop of one from the previous day.

Authorities are conducting significantly fewer tests than they were in recent weeks, with 5,582 performed on June 21, the latest day for which data is available

12:15 p.m.: The mayor of Windsor, Ont., is calling on farmers in the surrounding area to have all of their workers tested for COVID-19.

Drew Dilkens says the high rates of the virus on farms in Essex County has held back the entire region from reopening.

He says if farmers take the lead on testing, they can help the region “assess and contain” the spread of the virus and reopen the local economy.

Premier Doug Ford announced Monday that Windsor-Essex would not yet proceed to Stage 2 of reopening because of the farm outbreaks.

Ford warned farmers if they did not co-operate with the province’s plan to test workers he would take “extreme” action, though he gave no specifics.

Hundreds of migrant workers in the region have tested positive for the virus and three have died.

12 p.m.: The top infectious disease expert in the United States has told House lawmakers it’s a question of “when, not if” the U.S. will have a vaccine for COVID-19.

Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health told the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Tuesday that he thinks a coronavirus vaccine could be available by the end of this year or early 2021.

One vaccine candidate will enter advanced trials next month.

Fauci says “we feel cautiously optimistic based on the concerted effort.”

The White House has launched an effort called “Operation Warp Speed” to make sure a vaccine can be quickly mass produced and distributed when it’s approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

11:30 a.m.: The Town of South Bruce Peninsula has announced that Sauble Beach will be closed after an influx of out-of-town beachgoers over the last two weekends.

“Most of our residents followed the rules and we thank you for that but the day trippers flagrantly defied our restrictions and took over many parts of the beach,” South Bruce Peninsula mayor Janice Jackson wrote on social media.

Jackson said the town only had six officers enforcing restrictions on the beach, about a three-hour drive from Toronto, and have asked the province for OPP assistance.

“The sooner we can get assistance, the sooner we can open the beach. We know this won’t be a popular decision for many, and it was a very tough decision to make but we stand by it,” said Jackson.

11:15 a.m. (updated): On Tuesday, Mayor John Tory announced $4.97 million was being distributed to community organizations helping vulnerable populations deal with the fallout of COVID-19.

The fund — made up of provincial contributions and donations from outside organizations — will go towards mental health supports, access to food, hygiene products, Wi-Fi and other services, Tory said at a city hall news conference.

“There are some people who undoubtedly have much bigger challenges and obstacles in front of them in terms of getting through the pandemic than others,” said Tory, saying the fund would address some of the unique needs of Black, Indigenous and other hard-hit communities.

More than 50 organizations will receive varying levels of funding “based on their need to respond to the urgent, unmet needs of Toronto’s vulnerable populations,” a city press release said.

11:10 a.m.: Investing in stocks sure feels like a roller-coaster ride these days, but it’s one where you don’t know whether the next stretch of the ride will be up, down or level.

First came a dramatic meltdown in stocks starting in late February when major stock indices fell more than 30 per cent in little more than a month. That has been followed by a sharp rebound where stocks regained most of the lost ground in record time.

Now everyone wonders how the pandemic will play out, what the path to economic recovery will be, and how markets will respond from here, all of which is hugely uncertain.

That drama and uncertainty begs the question about what you should do with your investment portfolio now.

Read the Star’s Personal Finance column from David Aston.

11 a.m.: Ontario is reporting its first COVID-19 death in a patient under 20 years of age.

According to provincial data, the patient was female from Toronto. She was tested on June 18 and the data says she acquired the virus from community spread.

More than 95 per cent of the more than 2,600 fatal cases in the province have been patients over the age of 60, with only a handful of deaths among much younger Ontarians.

10:15 a.m.: The parliamentary budget officer estimates in a new report that it will cost the federal government $17.9 billion to provide eight extra weeks of payments through the Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

The report this morning from budget officer Yves Giroux says that would bring the total cost of the benefit program for people who’ve lost all or nearly all their work to the COVID-19 pandemic to $71.3 billion.

The CERB, now budgeted at $60 billion, has paid out $43.51 billion to 8.41 million people as of June 4 as demand surges past federal expectations.

10 a.m.: Scotlynn Growers, a massive Norfolk County farming operation about two hours southwest of Toronto that describes itself as “North America’s Farm Stand,” is the site of one of Ontario’s largest recorded COVID-19 outbreaks. Some 199 workers there have tested positive for the virus.

In the years leading up to the outbreak, Mexican migrant workers at the farm had repeatedly sounded the alarm about poor living conditions they described as unsafe and sometimes hazardous, records obtained by the Star show.

Read the investigation from the Star’s work and wealth reporter Sara Mojtehedzadeh.

9:45 a.m.: Robots that clean surfaces. Fogging that cleanses departure waiting areas. Touchless entry points. A spray that disinfects as you leave.

Whether you’re coming or going, your experience at Toronto Pearson International Airport is about to change in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that has grounded airlines around the world.

The Star’s Kevin McGran has the details.

9:25 a.m.: The Toronto Zoo has announced plans to reopen this weekend for members only.

Visitors will be asked to follow a one-way path to maintain social distancing. The zoo is also requiring visitors to wear face coverings to enter zoo buildings.

Some areas of the zoo will continue to be inaccessible.

The zoo had previously been only offering drive-thru tours as well as online livestreams of its animal enclosures. Those tours will continue.

9 a.m.: The military has ended its deployment to Hawthorne Place Care Centre, a 269-bed nursing home in the Jane-Finch area that has had 48 deaths due to COVID-19.

The Canadian Armed Forces ended its deployment to Hawthorne Place on Monday, the facility’s executive director Gale Coburn said.

Read the full story from toronto.com’s Andrew Palamarchuk.

8:18 a.m.: Novak Djokovic tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday after taking part in a tennis exhibition series he organized in Serbia and Croatia.

The top-ranked Serb is the fourth player to test positive for the virus after playing last week in Belgrade and last weekend in Zadar, Croatia. His wife also tested positive.

Djokovic has been criticized for organizing the tournament and bringing in players from other countries. His charity tennis exhibition series, combined with an overall softening of coronavirus restrictions in Serbia and Croatia, has been followed by an increase in the number of positive cases among professional athletes.

Viktor Troicki said Tuesday that he and his pregnant wife have both been diagnosed with the virus. Grigor Dimitrov, a three-time Grand Slam semifinalist from Bulgaria, said Sunday he tested positive for the virus. Borna Coric played Dimitrov on Saturday in Zadar and said Monday he has also tested positive.

8:15 a.m.: Disneyland Paris plans a limited reopening July 15, a day after the country’s Bastille Day celebrations. The theme park in Marne-la-Vallee joins the Eiffel Tower, set to reopen Thursday, and the Louvre Museum, which plans to reopen its doors July 6, in opening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Disneyland Paris is the latest site in the Disney empire to reopen after shutting down in March. Like other Disney sites, there will be new safety protocols in place, and some attractions will remain closed.

Disneyland, Walt Disney Studios Park, Newport Bay Club Hotel and Disney Village will reopen in coordination with French government and health authorities, according to a Monday announcement. Other hotels will reopen later.

Attendance will be limited to allow for social distancing, visitors 11 and older must wear face coverings, and advance ticket purchases and reservations will be required through a new online system. FastPass won’t be offered, allowing the park to manage lines.

8:02 a.m.: President Donald Trump faces another test of his ability to draw a crowd during a pandemic Tuesday as he visits Arizona and tries to remind voters of one of his key 2016 campaign promises.

Trump’s weekend rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was meant to be a sign of the nation’s reopening and a show of political force but instead generated thousands of empty seats and swirling questions about the president’s campaign leadership and his case for another four years in office. The low turnout has sharpened the focus on Trump’s visit to Arizona, which doubles as both a 2020 battleground state and a surging coronavirus hot spot.

First, the president will travel to Yuma to mark the construction of more than 322 km of wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, an issue that he built his campaign on four years ago. Later, he’ll address a group of young Republicans at a Phoenix megachurch, where event organizers have pledged thousands will attend.

Throughout the trip, the COVID-19 pandemic will shadow Trump. The Democratic mayor of Phoenix made clear that she does not believe the speech can be safely held in her city — and urged the president to wear a face mask.

8 a.m.: Global shares rose Tuesday as investors appeared to look past reports of surging coronavirus cases in the U.S. and other countries to focus on evidence of economic recovery.

European shares advanced after a measure of economic activity in the eurozone, the purchasing managers’ index, rose significantly in June from the month before. The index was just shy of the level that indicates the economy is growing again after a devastating plunge in the spring.

France’s CAC 40 gained 1.6 per cent to 5,027, while Germany’s DAX rallied 2.6 per cent to 12,584. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 1.3 per cent to 6,235.

U.S. shares were set for gains, with Dow futures up 1 per cent and S&P 500 futures up 0.9 per cent.

7:50 a.m.: German economic experts say output won’t completely bounce back to pre-virus levels until 2022 after a sharp plunge of 6.5 per cent this year, describing the pandemic recession and recovery as taking the shape of a “pronounced V.”

The five-member German Council of Economic Experts said Tuesday the economy would see an upswing in the second half of this year followed by more moderate growth reaching 4.9 per cent next year. It said unemployment would continue to rise this year before falling gradually next year.

The experts said recent economic data had made clearer the the impact of the widespread restrictions on travel, business and interpersonal contact. Those restrictions hit hardest in April and are being gradually loosened as the number of new infections has fallen.

7:20 a.m.: A top English cricket official says Pakistan’s tour of England could still go ahead even if more players from the travelling party test positive for the coronavirus.

Three members of Pakistan’s extended 29-man squad — Haider Ali, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan — tested positive following checks for COVID-19 on Sunday, and more results were due in the coming days.

Ashley Giles, England’s director of cricket, said on Tuesday the situation was a “concern” but the tour was not currently in doubt.

Pakistan’s squad is scheduled to fly to Britain on Sunday for three tests and three Twenty20s in England from August.

The coronavirus is spreading in Pakistan at one of the fastest rates in the world, with new cases in the country leaping from around 2,000-3,000 a day in late May to up to 6,800 a day in mid-June. On Tuesday, Pakistan reported 105 new COVID-19 deaths and the total cases in a country of 220 million has risen to 185,034.

7:21 a.m.: A Saudi official said Tuesday that the hajj pilgrimage, which usually draws up to 2.5 million Muslims from all over the world, will only see at the most a few thousand pilgrims next month due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

The kingdom’s Hajj Minister Muhammad Benten said a “small and very limited” number of people — even as low as just 1,000 from inside the kingdom — will be allowed to perform the pilgrimage to ensure social distancing and crowd control amid the global virus outbreak.

“The number, God willing, may be in the thousands. We are in the process of reviewing so it could be 1,000 or less, or a little more,” Benten said in a virtual press conference.

While the decision to drastically curb this year’s hajj was largely expected, it remains unprecedented in Saudi Arabia’s nearly 90-year history and effectively bars all Muslims from outside the kingdom from travelling there to performing the pilgrimage.

7:03 a.m.: Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong called Tuesday for early general elections despite the coronavirus, saying the outbreak has stabilized and there is no assurance it will be over by next April, when the current government’s term ends.

Parliament was dissolved to pave the way for the polls, which the Elections Department said would be held on July 10.

The announcement came just four days after the city-state lifted most coronavirus restrictions, and appeared to be an attempt to take advantage of a quiet window before a possible worsening of the pandemic’s impact.

7 a.m.: With coronavirus cases rising in about half the states and political polarization competing for attention with public health recommendations, Dr. Anthony Fauci returns to Capitol Hill on Tuesday at a fraught moment in the nation’s pandemic response.

The government’s top infectious disease expert will testify before a House committee, along with the heads of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, and a top official at the Department of Health and Human Services.

Since Fauci’s last appearance at a high-profile hearing more than a month ago, the U.S. is emerging from weeks of stay-at-home orders and business shutdowns. But it’s being done in an uneven way, with some states far less cautious than others. A trio of states with Republican governors who are bullish on reopening — Arizona, Florida and Texas — are among those seeing worrisome increases in cases.

6:45 a.m.: The COVID-19 pandemic has put the kibosh on the annual Canada Day celebration of recipients of the country’s second highest award.

Governor General Julie Payette would normally announce a list of new Order of Canada nominees on July 1.

But her office says that is impossible this year because the spring meeting of the advisory council that recommends nominees was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The council, which meets twice a year in person to discuss nominations, is not scheduled to meet again until November.

6:10 a.m.: South Africa’s coronavirus cases have surpassed 100,000 as the country makes up close to one-third of all recorded infections on the African continent.

The latest daily update shows a worrying new trend as Gauteng province, home to South Africa’s economic hub of Johannesburg, has a higher number of new cases than the hotspot of Western Cape province centred on the city of Cape Town.

Virus cases in Gauteng, which also contains the capital, Pretoria, now make up more than one-fifth of South Africa’s total.

South Africa continues to loosen its lockdown despite the rise in cases because of economic pressure, with casinos and beauty parlours the latest businesses allowed to open.

Africa overall has more than 315,000 cases including more than 8,000 deaths. The true number of cases remains unknown because of the low level of testing on the continent due to a shortage of materials.

6:05 a.m.: A new poll suggests two-thirds of Canadians don’t want to relax the physical distancing rules imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

And if they were relaxed, fewer than half would feel comfortable taking part in activities that would bring them closer to other people, like going to a movie theatre.

Sixty-six per cent of respondents to the poll, conducted by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies, said two metres should remain the safe distance kept between people.

Just 12 per cent favoured reducing the distance to 1.5 metres, as is required in many European countries, and 10 per cent favoured a reduction to one metre, the minimum recommended by the World Health Organization.

Monday 5:45 p.m.: Ontario saw an uptick in reported COVID-19 infections outside the GTA on Monday as the daily case count continues to fall in Toronto, according to the Star’s latest count.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, Ontario’s public health units are reporting a total of 35,571 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 2,653 deaths, up a total of 223 new cases since Sunday evening.

In Toronto, the daily report of new cases fell to just 37, the lowest single-day total since April 1, back when the city had reported fewer than 1,000 cases. The rate of new infections in the city has fallen sharply this month. For the last seven days, Toronto has seen an average of 68 cases reported each day; that average peaked less than a month ago at 230 cases daily for on the seven days ending May 25.

Meanwhile: Health units outside the GTA saw 100 new cases reported on Monday, up more than 70 cases from the previous day and the first time they had hit triple digits in 20 days.

In recent weeks, several health units have stopped reporting case totals on the weekend, meaning their tallies reported on Mondays included multiple days of data.

Since Sunday evening, the health units have reported another eight fatal cases, five of which were in Toronto.

Earlier Monday, the province reported that 265 patients are now hospitalized with COVID-19, including 76 in intensive care, of whom 58 are on a ventilator. All three totals are now near the lowest the province has reported in data that goes back to early April.

