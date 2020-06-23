TV, online, focus of party campaign dollars

OTTAWA — Online advertising is coming close to rivalling television in election advertising by some of Canada's major political parties.

The first reports on expenses from last fall's federal campaign are now public and show the Conservatives outspent the Liberals in their campaign effort with the financially troubled NDP well behind.

For the first time the expense reports are separating out online advertising as its own category, rather than lumping it in with any ads other than television or radio.

In 2019 the Conservatives spent $4.6 million on online ads, the Liberals $3.8 million and the NDP $1.3 million.