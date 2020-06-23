Ontario reports 216 new COVID-19 cases

TORONTO — Ontario is reporting 216 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 10 more deaths.

It's the highest number of daily new cases in 10 days, but Health Minister Christine Elliott says it's too early to draw any conclusions.

Today's new cases bring the provincial total to 33,853 — an increase of 0.6 per cent over the previous day — including 2,619 deaths and 29,107 resolved cases.

There were 174 more resolved cases today than the previous day, breaking a consistent trend of resolved cases growing more quickly than active ones.

Today also marks the lowest number of completed tests in two weeks, with 16,189.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 grew from 265 to 288, while the number of people in intensive care and on ventilators dropped. All three categories are at much lower levels than at the beginning of the month.

Regionally, half of the new cases came from Toronto and Peel, the areas set to move into Stage 2 on Wednesday. Windsor-Essex, the only region to remain in Stage 1, reported 32 new cases.

