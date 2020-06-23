Hamilton opioid crisis: City still trying to ink lease with landlord for injection site

The city is still trying to firm up a deal with a landlord for a second supervised injection site in Hamilton after more than a year of searching for properties.

The delay has left a gap in consumption and treatment services (CTS) as overdoses continue during the COVID-19 pandemic, says Lisa Nussey, a member of Keeping Six, which advocates for drug users and homeless people.

“The need for a second CTS has been clear since the first one opened and the pandemic has exacerbated every aspect of the crisis that predates it.”

In December, city staff announced they’d found a property after looking at 30 others in the downtown area. At that point, the real estate division was still firming up a lease for the undisclosed address.

But around March, the prospect of a deal evaporated even after floor plans were drawn, Michelle Baird, public health’s lead on the file, said this week. “We had a lot of confidence in this landlord.”

With a lack of commitment from the landlord, staff moved on, Baird noted. “I think some factors came into play where there was concern about the use of the property and whether or not it would result in concerns from neighbours.”

Staff have found another potential landlord, but the pandemic has put that work on the back-burner, Baird said.

Hamilton Urban Core Community Health Centre has operated a CTS at Rebecca Street since 2018. But one is not enough, Baird said. “And we’re seeing that through the overdoses that are occurring.”

They increased just as the pandemic forced agencies and clinics to limit services, which has made it harder to access naloxone, a drug used to revive people from opioid overdoses.

In March, there were 37 calls for suspected opioid overdoses, spiking to 55 in April and settling at 46 in May. By June 15, there were 20 calls.