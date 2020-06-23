‘Nobody deserved to go through what she went through’: Rosslyn death toll rises to 16

Most of the surviving Rosslyn residents remain in hospital.

A total of 26 are at St. Joseph’s Healthcare and 16 are at Hamilton Health Sciences. Their future has remained unclear since the Retirement Homes Regulatory Authority (RHRA) revoked the Rosslyn’s licence to operate. Care partners, the city, hospitals and RHRA have been helping residents find new accommodations.

The Rosslyn has not responded to requests for comment during or since the outbreak.

Melnike said he has had limited contact with the Rosslyn since the evacuation. But on Monday, he was finally granted approval to visit the home and collect his mom’s belongings.

He couldn’t believe what he saw.

“It looks like it could open up tomorrow,” Melnike said. “There were marks on floors (showing) where to stand — everything is just readied as if tomorrow morning — if they had the option — they could open again.”

Staff even asked him to fill out a screening questionnaire and took his temperature.

“I’m thinking, ‘Wow, had they done this two months ago ... we wouldn’t be having this conversation today,’” he said.

Melnike said he is pursuing legal action against the home and has retained a lawyer.

“If the Rosslyn would have taken the necessary steps, my mother would not have had to suffer,” he said, noting Wallace was happy at the home until COVID-19 struck. “Nobody deserved to go through what she went through.”

Melnike said he would put any money from a potential legal claim toward an organization that helps seniors in need. He wants it to serve as his mother’s legacy. He doesn’t want her death to be in vain.