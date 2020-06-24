Most of Windsor area to reopen

Meanwhile, Toronto and Peel moved into Stage 2 Wednesday, with hair stylists, pools and restaurant patios allowed to resume operations.

Toronto Mayor John Tory stopped by a pub in the Yorkville neighbourhood Wednesday to celebrate what he called "the start of patio season," posting photos of himself on Twitter talking to patrons while wearing a mask.

In Toronto's Danforth neighbourhood, Jen Abbotts was among a handful of people having lunch on a streetside patio at the Factory Girl restaurant.

She said she hadn't planned on going out for a meal immediately when patio service resumed, but had an urge to order her favourite pasta dish from the restaurant.

"I've been craving it for four months, so I think it's time to get it," she said.

Still, she said, it feels strange to be at a restaurant for the first time since the pandemic began.

George Markakos, who owns the restaurant, said it's good to move beyond strictly takeout orders, but business is still severely limited, with only 26 of the usual 175 seats available.

"This is nowhere near enough to pay the bills let alone make some money," he said, adding the business is still depending largely on government subsidies.

Ontario reported 163 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, and 12 more deaths. That brings the province to a total of 34,016 cases, including 2,631 deaths and 29,336 resolved cases.

That's 229 more resolved cases than the previous day, resuming a trend Ontario has seen over a couple of weeks of resolved cases growing more quickly than active ones, except for Tuesday.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19, and those in intensive care and on ventilators all dropped, with the latter two figures falling to their lowest levels since the province started publicly reporting them at the beginning of April.

Ontario extended its state of emergency today to July 15, which Ford has said is hopefully the last extension.

Many of the emergency orders made under the state of emergency are expected to continue even after July 15, including bans on large gatherings.

After the state of emergency expires, the province won't be able to make new emergency orders, amend them, or re-enact old ones, but existing ones can be extended.

Local medical officers of health will still have certain powers under the Health Protection and Promotion Act, which is what some have used to require masks in commercial establishments.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2020.

— with files from Salmaan Farooqui

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press