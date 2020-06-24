Push to end cops-in-schools shifts to Hamilton’s Catholic board

“Is it likely (the police liaison program) will come up in those committee discussions? I’m sure it will,” he said.

But Daly added he is not willing to “prejudge” any recommendations from the committee or ask the board to make a quick decision on a “critically important issue.”

Those changes are “a start,” said Damptey — but they do not recognize the “urgency” of student concerns.

“They say they want to consult with students now, but we are saying, ‘No, students have already spoken,’” he argued.

Several students and former students at Monday’s downtown protest anonymously shared stories that ranged from feeling harassed by liaison officers simply for being late to class to being arrested on school property.

The years-long effort to force change in public schools was a “huge win” for community advocates — and they won’t stop there, vowed Sahra Soudi, a former Westdale student who helped organize HWDSB Kids Need Help.

She said the coalition is willing to team up with Catholic board students to pressure trustees to end the program. “There are plans. Students are talking amongst themselves,” she said.

Soudi argued all school boards should want to participate in the “reimagining” of programs to help students at risk that do not include armed police officers. She pointed as an example to a Black mentorship program for students being piloted at some schools through HCCI.

It was not possible to listen to trustees discuss the racism and equity report Tuesday because the board does not allow the public to see or hear to its virtual meetings in real time during the pandemic.

Instead, the meetings are recorded and posted for viewing the next day. Daly said if pandemic restrictions persist in the fall, the board will look at moving to livestreamed video meetings.