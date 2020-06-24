Is it illegal to drive with a dog in your lap?

What about coffee?

"While holding a cup of coffee can be unsafe while driving, the current law and decisions doesn't apply to this," Michel said.

He said many motorists have mentioned seeing this and ask why it's not a charge.

"The careless driving charge would be best for incidents where a collision occurs there and is not the same," he explains.

Is this a commonly used charge?

The "Drive While Crowded" section is not something that many officers are actually aware of and it is something the Caledon Traffic Unit officers have made a point of educating other officers about, Michel said.

"It is still up to officer discretion whether or not they lay a charge. I personally lay this charge on a regular basis as it's a pet peeve of mine, and in my experience, it is very unsafe. It's something I see on a weekly basis for sure," he said.

But, the dog just jumps into my lap

"Horse hockey," said Michel. "Train the dog not to do that."

If they move around while the vehicle is in motion, it's unsafe.

Secure your dog in the back seat, cargo area or use a pet seatbelt.

"Driving takes focus. If you can't put that focus into driving, you are a problem on the road and likely to cause a collision."