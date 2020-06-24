Trudeau faces conflicting pressures on China

OTTAWA — Justin Trudeau's Liberal government is facing contradictory calls to either stand up to China or give in to so-called "hostage diplomacy" — with particular pressure coming from stalwarts of former Liberal prime minister Jean Chretien's administration.

Allan Rock is the latest former Chretien-era minister to advocate that the government end extradition proceedings against Meng Wanzhou, in hopes that China will release two Canadians imprisoned arbitrarily in apparent retaliation for the Huawei executive's arrest in Vancouver in December 2018.

Rock said Wednesday that Chretien himself supports his initiative.

"I spoke to Chretien this morning because he called me to say he agreed with me," Rock said in an interview, adding that he did not speak to the former prime minister before making his public intervention in the Meng case.

A group of senators, meanwhile, called on the Trudeau government to impose sanctions on Chinese officials over China's treatment of its Muslim minority, its increasing restriction of freedoms in Hong Kong, and its arrests of the two Canadians, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig.

The 12 senators are mostly Conservatives but some were appointed on the advice of Liberal prime ministers, including Trudeau.

In a letter, they said China is "constantly and mercilessly perpetrating horrendous and utterly inhuman acts towards other groups."

The senators want the government to use legislation, known as the Sergei Magnitsky Law, that allows it to target the personal finances of foreign officials responsible for violating human rights, freezing assets that are in Canada's control and forbidding Canadian institutions to do business with them.

But another senator is pushing the government from the other direction. Sen. Yuen Pau Woo is urging the government to follow the advice of Rock and former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour, who argue that Canada's Extradition Act specifically allows the justice minister to terminate extradition proceedings at any time.

Trudeau and his justice minister, David Lametti, have argued the minister may intervene only after a court has ruled on the Meng case and that, in the meantime, the rule of law requires that they not interfere in the matter.