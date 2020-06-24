Pride Hamilton files human rights complaint against city, police

Pride Hamilton has filed a human rights complaint against the city and police, alleging the service’s failure to prepare and respond to last year’s violence-marred Pride festival was discriminatory.

The complaint, filed with the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario on June 12, suggests police discriminated against the organization on the basis of sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression by not protecting participants of Hamilton Pride 2019, according to a statement from Pride Hamilton.

The complaint was filed just days after an independent review into violence at the celebrations concluded police should apologize for an “inadequate” effort that left attendees and the public unprotected.

On June 15, 2019, homophobic evangelists and white supremacists crashed the annual festivities at Gage Park. When counterprotesters, dressed in black with their faces covered in pink masks, shielded protesters’ hateful messages, violence erupted with people being kicked and punched. It took several minutes for police to respond.