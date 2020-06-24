Visitors allowed back at Hamilton hospitals

No-visitor policies at Hamilton hospitals are no more.

In a joint release, Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) and St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton said they are allowing visitors to return to the hospitals after a months-long visitor ban, which allowed for limited exceptions.

“The changes being implemented this week acknowledge the important role that family members and care partners have in supporting the well-being of patients,” states the release. “The changes are also balanced with the need to keep everyone in our hospitals safe.”

The reintroduction of visitors will be include a “staged and gradual approach” that follows COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Family members and care partners — who must be at least 18 years old — will be allowed to visit inpatient areas of the hospitals between the hours of 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at HHS, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at St. Joe’s.

According to information posted on the HHS website, one family member or caregiver can be present at the patient’s bedside at a time. The patient can choose up to two family members or caregivers to visit on designated days.

“There are exceptions where additional family members or care partners can be present, such as labour and delivery, end-of-life care and when special support is needed,” the joint release states.

Patients with COVID are allowed to have one family member or caregiver with them but personal protective equipment (PPE) must be worn. PPE will be provided by the hospital.

At St. Joe’s, visitors will still be barred from the emergency department, psychiatric emergency service, urgent care centre and outpatient clinics.

Patients already admitted to St. Joe’s will be allowed one visitor every other day and patients must choose one or two individuals who will be the only people able to visit. Limit exceptions exist for palliative patients, women in labour and parents of babies in the special care nursery.