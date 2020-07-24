Waterdown's Roseto Catering closes temporarily until the fall

When a mother and daughter teamed up in 2005 to start a catering company, they just wanted to go where they were needed and create dishes featuring fresh food.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent death of Corinne Nagel, their friend and the business’s sous-chef, that dream has been temporarily suspended.

“We’ve been trying to sort of get back to normal,” said Anna Hansen, owner of Roseto Catering and Culinary Services. “But in these times, it’s a little bit challenging.”

The Waterdown-based catering company, run by Hansen, her mother Elizabeth Vespa and, at the time, Nagel, tried giving it a go during the pandemic, reopening around Mother’s Day. The company took in some orders and offered takeout, but it wasn’t enough to cover its expenses, so the decision was made to shutter its doors until at least September.

“There’s a lot of expense that goes into ordering the supplies and sort of speculating as to whether or not people will do the takeout and that,” said Hansen.

Freshness is what helped set Roseto Catering apart. By 2009, the business had settled on a Mill Street North location and spent the following two years renovating the building.

“We opened up here and do bigger events,” said Hansen. “We tried to serve the public as a storefront, but (that) just didn’t work because we were doing catering jobs and then people would come in and say, ‘Oh, do you have any more of that soup you made yesterday?’”

This left the Roseto team trying to keep up with different menus.

The storefront initiative lasted a year, and since 2012 the culinary trio has focused on catering and quickly expanded from baby showers, baptisms and weddings to office parties, corporate and dinner theatre events.

Looking ahead, Hansen said, there is a possibility Roseto Catering and Culinary Services may not reopen, but the business has no plans to give in yet, opting instead to take a wait-and-see approach to the pandemic and how the catering world recovers.