BlackBerry: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) _ BlackBerry Ltd. (BB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $636 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Waterloo, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of $1.14. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and amortization costs, were 2 cents per share.

The cybersecurity software and services company posted revenue of $206 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $214 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $4.92. A year ago, they were trading at $8.47.