BlackBerry posts US$636 million Q1 loss

WATERLOO, Ont. — BlackBerry Ltd. posted a US$636 million net loss in the first quarter ended May 31, as it recorded a non-cash accounting writedown related to its BlackBerry Spark unit.

The company, which reports in U.S. currency, said the loss amounted to $1.14 per share.

That included a $594-million goodwill impairment primarily related to its BlackBerry Spark reporting unit, which provides tailored cybersecurity options for enterprises.

Chief financial officer Steve Rai told analysts the writedown was driven by the broad-based economic decline and its impact on BlackBerry's market capitalization.