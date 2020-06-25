Aphria, Emblem and Aleafia settle dispute

LEAMINGTON, Ont. — Aphria Inc. has reached a deal worth $29.1 million to settle a dispute with Emblem Cannabis Corp. and Aleafia Health Inc.

The settlement ends a disagreement the companies had over Aleafia's decision in 2019 to cancel a supply agreement it had with Aphria.

Aphria CEO Irwin Simon says the deal allows the companies to avoid the distraction and the potential expense of prolonged litigation.

Under the agreement, Emblem, which was acquired by Aleafia in 2019, will receive $15 million in cash, $10 million in Aphria shares and a waiver of claimed receivables.