Ontario reports 189 new COVID-19 cases

TORONTO — Ontario is reporting 189 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 10 more deaths.

That brings the province to a total of 34,205 cases, including 2,641 deaths and 29,528 resolved cases.

That's an increase of 192 resolved cases over the previous day, continuing a trend of those growing more quickly than active cases.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 fell from 278 to 270.

The number of people in intensive care and on ventilators — 69 and 47, respectively — fell to the lowest levels since the province started publicly reporting those figures at the beginning of April.

More than 27,500 tests were completed in the previous day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 24, 2020.

By The Canadian Press