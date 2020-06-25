COVID-19 outbreaks decline at Ontario nursing homes, but new infections of residents and staff continue

Ontario’s nursing homes are making progress on ending outbreaks of COVID-19, with the number of homes dipping below 60 for the first time in weeks even as residents and staff continue to catch the virus.

There were 57 outbreaks at long-term-care facilities on Thursday, the Ministry of Health reported, down from 62 the previous day. The number had been stalled in the mid-60s for much of June.

But daily statistics show new cases continuing to develop, with 44 more nursing-home residents and 53 more staff members taking ill with the highly contagious novel coronavirus in the last two days.

Homes continuing to struggle with outbreaks include Midland Gardens Care Community in Scarborough, where 28 residents and 27 staff are ill and 36 residents have died, according to the Ministry of Health statistics.

Woodbridge Vista Care Community, recently the subject of a provincial takeover order and now being run temporarily by the William Osler hospital system, has 12 residents and 43 staff with COVID-19, and 23 residents dead.

The virus has killed 1,803 residents in Ontario nursing homes, prompting the provincial ombudsman to launch an investigation and Premier Doug Ford to promise an “independent commission” to begin next month. No dates or a commissioner leader have been set.

The deaths in nursing homes account for 68 per cent of Ontario’s more than 2,600 fatalities from COVID-19.

Overall, the ministry reported 189 new cases across the province in almost half of Ontario’s 34 regional public health units. The majority of infections were in the GTA, including 58 in Toronto, 50 in Peel and 19 in York, according to data collected at 4 p.m. the previous day.

Continuing with recent trends, 70 of the new cases were people in their 20s and 30s, while there were 19 new cases in people under the age of 20.

People in their 40s and 50s accounted for 47 cases, with another 40 in their 60s and 70s, and 13 over the age of 80.