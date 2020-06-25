'To protect the core area': City passes interim control bylaw for Waterdown core

Meanwhile, chief planner Steve Robichaud said that while staff are not objecting to the use of the interim control bylaw, “historically it is not an approach that the city has taken or staff has recommended when we embark on a Secondary Plan review of a specific geographic area.”

Robichaud said there have been concerns among the community about several properties that have been for sale and potentially could be redeveloped – although no applications have come forward. He added that the city hopes to have the Secondary Plan complete in 12 to 18 months.

In an interview following the meeting, Partridge said her intent with the interim control bylaw was to make sure no applications come through prior to the new Secondary Plan.

She noted the bylaw deals with the downtown Waterdown core – the area between Parkside Drive and the escarpment and stretching from just west of Hamilton Street to just east of Mill Street.

“We entered into a Secondary Plan about a year ago – it’s a two-year process,” she said. The city received a great deal of feedback from the October 2019 meeting and had planned to host community meetings in May and October, she said, but those plans were derailed by COVID-19.

The Secondary Plan is being completed in conjunction with a Transportation Master Plan and Waterdown Village Built Heritage Inventory. The process was started in 2019 and is expected to take a total of two years, she said.

Partridge said that since the city cannot host a public meeting or open house due to COVID-19, they have been considering setting up a website and soliciting online or telephone comments on several Secondary Plan proposals.

“At the beginning of this process, I committed to having three public meetings,” she said. “With COVID, public meetings are taking on a very different look than pre-COVID.”

Any comments collected would then be included in a revised plan, which would be presented in the fall – hopefully at a public meeting, although Partridge said that is subject to the COVID-19 situation.

“We’re anticipating that the Secondary Plan, it should be finalized and ready to come to council by June 2021.”