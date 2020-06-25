'Wetlands have taken over': Restoration proposed for Flamborough Centre Park

Partridge said COVID-19 has impacted the timelines for the project, but said she wanted the community outreach to take place as quickly as possible.

“I do want to make sure that the public has a say in whatever happens in their area.”

Conservation Halton is asking the public to share their current use of the area, perspective of the surrounding ecosystem and to learn more about potential changes.

“By consulting with surrounding residents and those who access the park, we can gather important information about how the community currently uses the park as well as priorities and aspirations for the future state of the park in relation to ecological restoration,” Finney said in an email. “The feedback we collect through the public consultations will be used to inform preliminary design, which serves as the basis for final design plans and construction.

“Future opportunities for community engagement in this restoration project will include volunteer opportunities such as tree planting.”

In terms of a timeline, Conservation Halton is planning to complete preliminary designs on the project this summer and get feedback on the design in August 2020. Tree planting would take place in September and October, with the final design completed in the fall.

The seasonal wetland is slated to be constructed in August 2021, including planting the area with native trees, shrubs, native grasses and wildflowers.

Design for the project is being funded by the Greenbelt Foundation and the City of Hamilton is providing in-kind support for the project. No municipal tax revenues are proposed to be used for the initiative.

However, Finney said they are currently investigating funding options to cover the project costs of the wetland restoration slated for 2021.

To participate in the survey, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/G97D585. For more information about the project and project updates, visit www.conservationhalton.ca/flamborough.