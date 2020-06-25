Mayor Fred Eisenberger to be tested after experiencing possible symptoms of COVID-19

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger says he will be tested for COVID-19 Friday after experiencing some symptoms linked to the pandemic virus.

A release from his office Thursday said the test will be done “out of an abundance of caution” after Eisenberger felt poorly in the morning. The 67-year-old mayor will self-isolate at home until he receives the test result.

As a precaution, city staffers and others who have had close contact with the mayor in recent days are self-monitoring “and will take appropriate action a necessary.”

The mayor will share the test results when they are available.