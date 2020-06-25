Emma Teitel: ‘I want to kiss her. I haven’t been able to do her hair’: A mother’s frustration at distancing from her daughter with special needs

The pandemic is difficult for almost everyone, but when it comes to parents, the kind of “difficult” we tend to hear about and read about concerns the stresses of homeschooling and bored kids bouncing off the walls. In other words, it concerns parents whose kids are ever present in their lives. But for parents like Cozier, whose children are in long-term care, their pain is rooted in the opposite feeling: one of longing.

“I’ve kind of had to address it with a lot of my friends and family because some people talk about the stresses of having kids at home all day. For me it’s the opposite,” says Cozier. “I wish that I had Deshae with me during this pandemic. I feel like people need to appreciate the fact that they do have children and they can spend time with them at a time like this.”

Cozier hopes to bring Deshae home permanently one day, but her one-bedroom condo isn’t designed to meet her daughter’s needs and she doesn’t have the funds to move into a house that will. She’s been doing hair as a side gig on top of her regular job, “to save up as much money as I can, to figure out the best way of getting her home.”

Susan Bisaillon, the CEO of Savehaven, says the pandemic is taxing on families like Cozier’s, who are adapting to “prescriptive” visitation policies. But it’s also taxing on parents of children with complex needs whose kids are at home, and who are unable to get a break via Safehaven’s respite program.

The flip side of Cozier’s reality is that of Toni Brem, a Toronto mother of three caring for her seven-year-old daughter, Marlowe, at home, alongside her husband. Marlowe has a neurogenetic disorder called Angelman syndrome.

“She’s highly mobile,” says Brem. “She needs one-on-one attention 15 hours a day, ’cause she has unusual sleep. It’s been exhausting.

“I’m used to respite. We do have (government) funding, but our funding is less than an hour of support a day so it’s hard. As strong as I try to be, it’s wearing me down.”

Like Cozier, Brem is admittedly frustrated by the lack of awareness displayed at times by society at large. “I don’t go on social media much anymore because of that,” she says. “The complaints of home schooling, restricted mobility, not being able to go out to a restaurant. When COVID is over I (will) continue to have these challenges.”

This week, Safehaven launched a public education campaign called “We Belong” advocating for people with complex care needs. “I think we’re a better society when we have people with different abilities.” says Bisaillon. She’s right. And we’re an even better one when we support their families.

