Hustled: When your boss is an app. The complete 6-part podcast

Apps have made ride-sharing, room-renting and ordering a meal easier than ever. The technology relies on a burgeoning workforce to support what’s become known as the gig economy. But what does it mean when your boss is an app?

Join host Sara Mojtehedzadeh as she follows a group of Foodora couriers who are challenging the powerful business model — in a fight that could redefine the future of work. Add to that, the arrival of COVID-19 brings new risks — and a greater appreciation — for these couriers, but where are the job protections?

EPISODE 1: David vs. Goliath