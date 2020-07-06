Vigilante pedophile hunters in Waterloo region could become the hunted

“At the end of the day, I have fear. I am scared, I have anxiety, but guess what, I’m still out there,” Payne said in a video from May.

“I’m still out there even though I know I could get stabbed. I’m out there even though I could get punched in the face or get the s--- kicked out of me. I’m getting in guys faces that if they wanted to maybe a couple of these guys probably could have just beat the s--- out of me and I wouldn’t have been able to put up a good fight with them. Who knows?”

Payne used to jump on the hoods of cars of people he was filming while they tried to drive away.

“I could have died every time doing it, but what’s more painful, dying a little bit in your mind every day or dying all at once,” he said in a separate video.

Police say they don't encourage citizens to draw pedophiles into possible confrontations by posing as children and meeting them in public. | Shutterstock photo

While Kelly said he couldn’t speak to either incident with Payne meeting Dale, including not being able to say whether videotaping a confrontation with a suspected pedophile has helped a case for police, he said there is a possibility the actions of a vigilante like Payne could hurt a bigger investigation.

“Simply just for the idea that the subject of these online confrontations could even be a target of a separate act of a criminal exploitation investigation by police,” Kelly said.

“When that person is confronted and their identity is posted online there’s always a potential the police could lose their digital evidence from that separate investigation. Or simply the suspect, once that person is confronted, flees the area. That could potentially be a hindrance of a separate criminal investigation.”

Kelly said he hasn’t personally had it hinder an investigation, however.

While Payne has been accused by “trolls” of entrapment in his videos, the Nova Scotia resident said he follows a personal “code of conduct” to make sure that doesn’t happen. Besides stating only law enforcement can commit entrapment, he said he is contacted first by alleged pedophiles, tells them rights away his alias’s name – anywhere from 14 to as young as 7 – and lets them start the sexual conversation, which he says he doesn’t participate in. Sometimes he even tells them he doesn’t want to talk anymore and hangs up.

“I’m not enticing anybody to commit any crimes they wouldn’t normally commit,” Payne said, before adding, “Why the f--- would you defend somebody with the word entrapment when they’re going to f--- children?”

Kelly said in “civilian-led luring cases” some evidence is admissible, and some is not.

“It’s a case-by-case situation,” Kelly said, saying he wouldn’t elaborate as he didn’t want to educate people on how and how not to commit a criminal offence.

Payne has been meeting up with alleged pedophiles for years and it doesn’t sound like he’s going to change his confrontation style any time soon.

“A lot of people might have billions of opinions, like kill, murder, jail, blah, blah, blah, blah, all of which I’m sure are possible, but they come with penalties of either time out of your life, or your safety, or so on and so forth. So, I choose this way to do things. Which is, ‘Hello, I’m Justin. I have a camera. You fit my code of ethics and now I’m going to videotape me confronting you,” Payne said in a video.

Kelly noted there is a better and safer way of doing things.

“I can’t necessary speak specifically to Justin Payne, but like any other criminal investigation, police would prefer a witness to contact police directly with that evidence.”

Story behind the story: Vigilante pedophile hunter Justin Payne earned local notoriety for confronting former Cambridge resident David Dale in Dale's pursuit of soliciting a child, and then again when Dale moved to Hamilton and did the same thing. But what do cybercrime detectives think of people taking justice into their own hands with alleged criminals, especially when the public feels they are doing what law enforcement is not?