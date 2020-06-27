Ontario reports 160 new cases of COVID-19

TORONTO — Ontario reported 160 new cases of COVID-19 and eight more deaths related to the virus on Saturday.

The total number of cases now stands at 34,476, which includes 2,652 deaths and 29,932 cases marked as resolved.

The number of people in intensive care and on a ventilator in hospital continued to drop, reaching its lowest level since the province started reporting the figure in April.

The Ministry of Health says it was able to complete more than 33,000 tests for the novel coronavirus the previous day.

The new cases come as the Ontario government extended its emergency orders for the COVID-19 pandemic until July 10.

Premier Doug Ford said the province has made good progress in reducing the spread of COVID-19, but Ontarians need to remain vigilant.

The province also said it will loosen some restrictions around indoor sports and fitness to enable amateur and professional athletes to train.

The announcement comes days after the government extended its state of emergency until July 15.

Ford has said he hopes this will be the last time Ontario has to extend its state of emergency.

The province will no longer be able to issue new emergency orders after a state of emergency ends, but it will be able to extend existing orders.