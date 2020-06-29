Five more test positive in Kingston outbreak

KINGSTON, Ont. — Five more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak related to a nail salon in Kingston, Ont.

The Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health unit says a total of 27 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus are linked to the salon.

Dr. Kieran Moore, the region's medical officer of health, says that most of the cases related to the outbreak are showing minimal symptoms and no one has been hospitalized.

He also reports that all of the people who have tested positive are self-isolating at home.