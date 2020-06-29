MONTREAL — Quebec may have to make masks mandatory on public transit to ensure people are ready in the event of a second wave of COVID-19 this fall, the province's public health director suggested Monday.

Dr. Horacio Arruda said an announcement could be made in the coming days.

"Actually, we are discussing it very intensively, the need to (make) that mandatory, especially for public transport," Arruda said in Quebec City.

While he would rather people wore masks voluntarily when physical distancing isn't possible, Arruda added the province will act "if people need us to make that mandatory to get into the habit, preparing for next fall."

Arruda didn't specify when the announcement would come, but he is scheduled to attend a news conference in Montreal on Tuesday with Premier Francois Legault.

The public health director told a briefing in the provincial capital that he senses Quebecers are letting down their guard, and he cautioned that success will depend largely on citizens following rules.

"The virus hasn't disappeared. We all have the responsibility to be prepared," Arruda said.

"We know better how the virus spreads. When it first arrived, we knew little about it, and, like the rest of the world, we learned as it progressed."

And while the COVID-19 situation is improving in the province, Arruda said the worst thing that could happen would be for Quebecers to relax on physical distancing, handwashing and wearing masks when two-metre distancing isn't possible.

Modelling released Monday by Quebec's public health institute and Universite Laval experts suggests that across the province, the probability of a second wave of the epidemic remains low during the summer, but localized outbreaks are possible in places like long-term care homes, hospitals, factories and slaughterhouses.