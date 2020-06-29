Quebec resumes daily COVID-19 updates

MONTREAL — Quebec has resumed releasing daily COVID-19 data following a widely criticized three-day interruption.

The province is reporting 72 new cases of the novel coronavirus compared with the prior day, for a total of 55,390.

Authorities also report five additional deaths from COVID-19 within the past 24 hours, and two deaths that occurred before June 21, for a total of 5,485.

Last week, public health authorities said they would end daily COVID-19 updates in favour of a weekly summary, but reversed that decision after public outcry.