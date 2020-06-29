Ontario looks into reforming tow truck industry

TORONTO — Ontario is setting up a task force that will examine ways to reform the province's tow truck industry.

The Monday afternoon announcement comes as at least two police forces conduct major investigations linked to tow truck operations.

One probe by the Toronto Police has already resulted in charges against 11 people including one of the force's own officers, while another led by York Regional Police has dismantled several alleged organized crime rings and resulted in charges including murder.

Premier Doug Ford says the province is alarmed by the recent violence and says the task force will help make the industry safer.