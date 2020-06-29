This Hamilton woman wants to visit her mom but can’t — her COVID test result is nowhere to be found

An email to Public Health Ontario, which runs provincial labs, directed The Spectator’s questions about turnaround times to Ontario Health, the body responsible for leading the province’s testing network, which also includes hospital, community and private labs.

Ontario Health did not respond to questions by deadline.

Experts have said increased and rapid testing, along with aggressive contact tracing are key to controlling the spread of the virus, particularly as the economy opens up.

Hamilton public health has prided itself on its contact-tracing abilities. In late May, Richardson said in more than 90 per cent of cases, public health is able to track down all contacts of a COVID-positive person within 24 hours of notifying the initial contact of their status. That 90 per cent is the province’s benchmark.

Still, the test result is what matters most to those stuck at home self-isolating. They may be off work, losing money and stressed they’re sick with a “quite dreadful” virus, Furness said.

Some can’t afford to wait.

“Not everyone can go unpaid for that length of time,” Furness said. “They can’t not eat, they can’t not feed their families ... They don’t even have the luxury of a decision.”

Hamilton’s public health website says people with COVID symptoms but no known exposure to someone with the virus should self-isolate while awaiting test results. Those who’ve been in close-contact with a COVID-positive person will be given self-isolation or other instructions from public health.

Richardson, the medical officer of health, confirmed people might wait up to 10 days to receive test results.

Those who test positive, however, tend to find out sooner, with 60 per cent of positive cases confirmed within 24 hours. That’s because the tests for people more likely to have the virus — such as those with symptoms or those working or living in outbreak settings — are prioritized, allowing contract tracing to happen faster, she said.

Even so, it took Hamilton’s mayor — who had symptoms — more than three days to get his result. He tested negative.

Dr. Dominik Mertz, associate professor of infectious diseases at McMaster University, said all people should ideally receive test results within 24 hours.

“That’s achievable as long as labs are not running above capacity,” he said.

Richardson acknowledged that public health is seeing an increase in demand for testing, which she attributes partly to people needing negative tests presurgery or to visit loved ones in long-term care, but she did not say that’s affecting turnaround time lags.

As for Welch, she ended up taking a second test Tuesday.

She was worried that by the time her previous test came back, it might be past the two week period within which she needs to be tested before she can visit her mom. Welch still wonders where her first test is.

“Maybe it dropped on the floor?” she mused.

In the meantime, she called her mother’s long-term care home to inform them of the issue, assuring them she’s trying hard to visit her mom.

She didn’t want them to think of her as a bad daughter.

